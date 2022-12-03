Left Menu

Nokia confirms Android 13 update rollout for five more smartphones

Nokia recently revealed that it has completed migration to Android 12 and if any smartphone hasn't received the OS, won't be getting it in the future.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Finnish multinational company Nokia recently revealed that it has completed migration to Android 12 and if any smartphone hasn't received the OS, won't be getting it in the future. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, the announcement was followed by a confirmation of which devices are first in line for Android 13.

The list includes five devices - Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, Nokia XR20, Nokia G50, and Nokia G11 Plus, all of them on the cheaper side of the price spectrum. This list does not includes the trio of new smartphones, C31, G60 5G, and X30 5G, announced back in September at IFA 2022 in Berlin, reported GSM Arena.

However, this is so because the last two aren't yet available in the China. The company already confirmed their update plans and Android 13 is definitely coming. The other five confirmed Nokia phones meet the Android Enterprise Recommended requirements.

These requirements are business-oriented, such as bulk deployment with zero-touch enrolment, quick Android security updates (within 90 days of release from Google), physical availability of enough units, and "consistent application experience," as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

