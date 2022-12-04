Left Menu

Sukant and 3 other Indians enter singles final at Peru Para Badminton International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four Indian shuttlers, including Sukant Kadam, sailed into the singles finals at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday.

World No. 3 Sukant eased past Guatemala's Raul Anguiano 21-10 21-12 in a lop-sided semifinal.

He will face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in the final. Sukant has beaten Chee in their last two meetings.

Nithya beat Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel 21-17 21-7, Mandeep prevailed 23-21 21-12 over compatriot Parul Parmar and Nehal got the better off another Indian Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-6 21-23 21-9 in another match.

Men's doubles pair of Nehal Gupta and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4), women's doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) also reached the finals.

