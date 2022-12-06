Kult App Launches in India: Tech-driven Beauty App with Under 2-Hour Deliveries in Mumbai and Less than 48 Hours Pan-India

Offers premium makeup and skincare products from over a wide assortment of international brands Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Kult App has launched in India bringing disruptive tech, hyper-personalisation and user specific dermatologist insights to the beauty e-commerce space. Consumers will be able to buy a wide range of premium beauty, skincare and makeup products from a wide assortment of international brands with 2-hour deliveries in Mumbai and 2-day deliveries pan India. Founded by Karishma Singh, an investment banker turned beauty-tech entrepreneur, the Kult App was conceived to elevate the experience of beauty e-commerce for consumers, transforming the end-to-end process of discovery to delivery. Driven by an all-female workforce, the app is interactive, content driven, research-backed, and meticulously personalized to offer a seamless experience of content to commerce. “There was a tremendous opportunity to create a seamless experience that merged all touch points of discovery to delivery in an organic fashion. E-commerce needs to be beyond the two-dimensional experience of a transactional website and we always wondered why the industry is not looking to create a whole new experience to engage customers long before the purchase decision happens? And that’s how Kult was born,” says Karishma Singh, Founder & CEO, Kult App. Users can take the Skin Code Test to receive a compatibility skin score for every product. This offers a personalized experience with the algorithm generating a description for each product: why it works for the particular consumer and what concerns it will help target for their skin. This industry-first feature makes Kult the pioneer in beauty e-commerce globally. Driven by extensive research and collaboration with top dermatologists in India and the US, the Kult App integrates the Leslie bowman indicator into four different parameters to assess the skin: Oil levels, Sensitivity, Pigmentation and age of skin along with Indian skin-based concerns. There are over 100,000 skin combinations possible and to cater to these for every skincare product, over 100 parameters are fed into the data panel by a team of dermatologists and cosmetics chemists. Specializing in skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair, the platform is forging international partnerships, bringing various high-end luxury brands to India. The Kult App is currently available on iOS and will also be available on Android by the end of 2022. With a unique dark-store enabled delivery system, it offers 2-hour deliveries in Mumbai. With expansion plans underway, shoppers can expect 2-hour deliveries across India soon. With real time input from users across Reddit, WhatsApp and Slack, the platform is constantly upgrading, devising new features and experiences for the users. About Kult App Kult is a tech-first beauty and lifestyle e-commerce app that is revamping the way consumers shop online - taking their journey from content to commerce. Specializing in skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair, the platform is forging international partnerships, bringing various high-end luxury brands to India for the first time. The app focuses on customization and shows a skin compatibility score derived by analyzing 100,000+ skin combinations with over 100 parameters that are fed into the data panel by a team of dermatologists and cosmetic chemists. Each product based on this Skin Analysis Test along with reviews by expert dermatologists, promises the ultimate personalized shopping experience. Kult currently has over 200 brands on board and is available on iOS, launching soon on Android.

