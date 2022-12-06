Left Menu

Latvia revokes licence of independent Russian TV channel

TV Rain Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Latvia

Latvia has revoked the license of an independent Russian TV channel exiled in the Baltic country for, among other things, voicing support for the Russian military and including Crimea in its map of Russia, media authorities said on Tuesday.

The decision by the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council was based on number of recent violations by TV Rain and the license was revoked on the grounds of a threat to national security and public order.

The region's main news agency, Baltic News Service, said the decision will take effect on Thursday when not only TV Rain's broadcasts but also its programmes on YouTube will be blocked in Latvia.

TV Rain was earlier fined by the Latvian media watchdog for failing to ensure proper translation of its broadcasts into Latvian, the Baltic country's only official language.

On Friday, Latvia's state security service started a probe into statements made by TV Rain on suspicion that it was supporting Russia and its military currently waging a war in Ukraine.

