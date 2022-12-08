Left Menu

The Policy has undergone extensive deliberations with industry groups, inter-ministerial consultations and is under further approval process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:29 IST
Govt allowing private sectors to undertake end-to-end space activities
The Minister also informed that in parallel, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Space mandated to carry out operational and commercial activities, so far largely conducted by ISRO. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Government proposes to widen the participation of private players in space domain, by allowing them to undertake end-to-end space activities.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a single-window agency, INSPACe – Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre, has been created in this regard to promote, handhold and authorize space activities of Non-Government Entities (NGEs).

The Minister also informed that in parallel, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Space mandated to carry out operational and commercial activities, so far largely conducted by ISRO.

On the subject of whether Government has prepared a policy to define commercial activities of space that are available for private sector handled by NSIL and ISRO, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Space is in the process of formulating a comprehensive, overarching space policy, that shall bring clarity on roles of various stakeholders. The Policy has undergone extensive deliberations with industry groups, inter-ministerial consultations and is under further approval process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

