Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:07 IST
Tesla Inc will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.
The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
