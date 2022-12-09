Junglee Rummy's Great Winning Festival campaign concludes after 2-month long intense competition

The Great Winnings Festival, a campaign with a prize pool of â¹500 crores launched in October by Junglee Rummy, India's most trusted rummy site with over 50 million registered players, concluded recently with many players taking home coveted prizes.

The campaign attracted lakhs of players, surpassing player entries in any other Junglee Rummy campaign to date. More than 2 lakh players won exciting cash prizes and other coveted rewards from the grand prize pool by showcasing their exemplary rummy skills.

Record-breaking tournament series with incredible rewards The main attraction of the campaign was its â¹200-crore tournament series, The Great Winnings Series. After almost two months of intense action and thrill, 39- year-old Kalempudi Srinu emerged as the top winner, taking home a whopping big amount of â¹1.38 crores as first prize.

By giving away incredibly huge prizes, the platform has maintained its position as a leader in hosting the biggest rummy tournaments in the country. With a grand finale prize pool of â¹5 crores offered in the tournament, Junglee Rummy broke its own record of giving away a â¹4.29 crore prize pool, which it had set with its Superstar Series earlier this year. Apart from huge cash prizes, incredible rewards like brand-new Hyundai Creta, Royal Enfield Classic 350, TVS Apache 200 4V, iPhones, and iPads were won by skilled players from across the country.

What's next? When asked what is next on Junglee Rummy after giving the rummy industry its biggest winners ever, Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, replied, ''The plan is still the same. We want our players to have a world-class experience and feel entertained and empowered while using their gaming skills. The competition in the industry has leveled up over the last few years, and it gives us immense pleasure to still be the most favourite gaming platform of over 5 crore skilled players from across the country.'' He added, ''For our upcoming campaign, we have planned something even bigger for our players. Their trust and confidence in us has helped us grow exponentially and do something new and unbelievable every time. The next campaign is a big dream and we're confident it will provide our players with an experience like no other.'' Over the past decade, Junglee Rummy has established itself as a leader in the online card-gaming industry by setting new standards for promotions, tournaments, and great user experience.Â About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy, India's most trusted rummy site, has more than 50 million registered users who regularly play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

