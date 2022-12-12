Left Menu

Mondelez International expands partnership with HCL Tech

Snack company Mondelez International has expanded its multi-year contract with IT company HCL Technologies to enhance cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelez International deployed HCL Tech technology to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities across all endpoints, including servers, mobile devices and laptops.Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST
Mondelez International expands partnership with HCL Tech

Snack company Mondelez International has expanded its multi-year contract with IT company HCL Technologies to enhance cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelez International deployed HCL Tech technology to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities across all endpoints, including servers, mobile devices and laptops.

''Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCL Tech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience,'' Mondelez International Chief Technology Officer AMEA, CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead Punit Jain said in the statement.

Under the contract, HCL Tech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Mondelez International to provide on-demand personalised user experience and accelerated issue resolution to its over 1.1 lakh employees across 79 countries.

''Through using our portfolio of next-generation AI and cognitive solutions, Mondelez International will be able to deliver an adaptive and resilient workforce experience anytime, anywhere and on any device,'' HCL Tech, Executive Vice President, European Head of Diversified Industries, Sandeep Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022