Left Menu

Ban cryptocurrency, BJP MP urges govt

The pilot in wholesale segment, known as the Digital Rupee -Wholesale, was launched on November 1, 2022, with use case being limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:04 IST
Ban cryptocurrency, BJP MP urges govt
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MP appealed to the government on Monday to ban cryptocurrency but favoured the use of blockchain technology to improve ease of living and growth.

Participating in the debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, Shivkumar C Udasi said a lot of people, especially young investors, have booked loss for their investment in crypto following the recent meltdown.

''I hope cryptocurrency will be banned in the country...already RBI has launched e-rupee,'' he said, adding that even the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance raised various issues against such kind of virtual currencies.

He expressed hope that blockchain technology or digital ledger will be used for future development of the country.

Giving an example, he said, blockchain technology can be used to check duplicity in land records.

It is to be noted that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot launched by the RBI in retail segment has components based on blockchain technology.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched pilots of CBDC in both wholesale and retail segments. The pilot in wholesale segment, known as the Digital Rupee -Wholesale, was launched on November 1, 2022, with use case being limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. The use of Digital Rupee -Wholesale is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient.

Settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk. The pilot in retail segment, known as Digital Rupee-Retail, was launched on December 1, 2022, within a closed user group comprising participating customers and merchants.

The RBI has identified eight banks for phase-wise participation in the retail pilot project. The first phase includes four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Subsequently, four more banks -- Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- will participate in the retail pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022