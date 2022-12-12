UK economy grows 0.5% in Oct after hit from royal funeral in Sept
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's economy grew by 0.5% in October from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, official data showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% bounce-back in October after September's 0.6% contraction.
The Bank of England said last month that Britain's economy was probably already in a recession that could last until the end of 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement