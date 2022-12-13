India must view digital economy through combined prism of trust & protection: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the Government of India will soon start collecting uniform and harmonised anonymized data sets under the National Data Governance Framework Policy.

The Minister was addressing the conference of the working group related to development work under the G-20 Summit held in Mumbai today through a video conference. The conference was organised on the theme of Data for Development. This is the first official side meeting of the G-20 Development Working Group after India assumed the presidency of the G-20.

He said that India has a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a robust Artificial Intelligence ecosystem. So, we expect companies to increasingly use this large database to train their AI models. "We aim to spur innovation and create more effective policy and pragmatic solutions," he said.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the importance of digital data and data-driven interventions for adaptive growth. Highlighting the need to put essential safeguards against misuse of data and putting in place a framework for this purpose, the Minister added, "We must view the Digital Economy through a combined prism of trust & protection. We must work together to build a new international framework for technology, digital internet, and indeed data that mainstream the public good and Sustainable Development".

He further added that the use of datasets through innovative technology will have a far-reaching impact and will benefit development work at the grassroot level and expand digitization.

He said that for long-term development, developed and developing Nations need to work together. It is critical that we find the right balance between Data sovereignty and protection on one hand, and the notion of a Data Commons that could benefit the global community.

(With Inputs from PIB)