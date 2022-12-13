SecureNow ties up with Tartan to provide insurance via its platform Batik

SecureNow and Tartan on Tuesday said they have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable both of them to create a platform where employers and employees can get cost-effective insurance products.

The agreement brings together SecureNow and Tartan who are looking to partner through the latter's platform -- Batik, an employee benefits marketplace that allows users to access benefits across various categories such as finance, insurance, gift cards, health, fitness etc at exclusive prices, the company said in a statement.

SecureNow is an insurance broking firm that has been providing end-to-end insurance solutions to its clients, and Tartan is a payroll connectivity API company enabling consent-driven employment and income verification in real-time.

''Batik, is a one-of-a-kind employee benefits platform. The products offered are highly people-centric and this also aligns with our objective of creating customised insurance products for our clients,'' SecureNow Co-founder Abhishek Bondia said.

By this strategic partnership, both startups look at contributing towards building and nurturing great places to work, Meet Semlani, Co-founder of Tartan, said.

