BT expands partnership with Nokia; inks multi-year deal to improve fixed access customer experience

U.K. operator BT has expanded its partnership with Nokia in a five-year deal aimed at improving the former's fixed access customer experience. The multi-year deal enhances Nokia's dashboard solution ("Homeview") for the operator to give its call center agents a real-time, full view of its network.

"Our expanded partnership with Nokia is another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics, and other state-of-the-art technology. Our partnership will help BT's customer service agents provide the best service across all phone and digital channels and continue to make BT the only network to answer 100% of customer calls in the UK," said Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Services at BT.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its AVA Analytics software will provide the UK operator with the use of automated workflows with deep analytics to deliver operational efficiency improvements and boost its net promoter scores (NPS) - a barometer of how likely a customer would recommend a provider or service to another user.

Additionally, Nokia's Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform enables BT's roughly 6,000 care agents to remotely manage over 10 million WiFi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimize the home broadband experience for the operator's customers.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said, "Nokia AVA Fixed Network Insights is a critical component to helping operators improve network diagnosis and troubleshooting processes, while reducing unnecessary manual fixes. We are very pleased to be taking our partnership with BT to the next level with this agreement."