Ind vs Ban first Test: Tea Scoreboard
PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:56 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteswar Pujara batting 42 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46 Shreyas Iyer batting 41 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (For four wickets in 56 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112 Ebadot Hossain 12-1-40-0, Khaled Ahmed 10-2-23-1, Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-11-0, Taijul Islam 17-6-43-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 11-3-49-1, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0.
