Left Menu

Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. Users had pulled out $3.7 billion in crypto over the seven days to Tuesday, it later added. Binance also temporarily halted withdrawals of the major USDC stablecoin, citing a so-called "token swap".

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:03 IST
Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. Users had pulled out $3.7 billion in crypto over the seven days to Tuesday, it later added.

Binance also temporarily halted withdrawals of the major USDC stablecoin, citing a so-called "token swap". "Things seem to have stabilised," CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote in a tweet. "Yesterday was not the highest withdrawals we processed, not even top 5."

How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits has come under close scrutiny from users, regulators and policymakers. Binance said on Tuesday it always had "more than enough funds" to meet withdrawal requests. "User assets at Binance are all backed 1:1 and Binance's capital structure is debt free," a spokesperson said.

The exchange is also facing legal pressures. Splits between U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation focused on Binance's compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, Reuters reported on Monday, sparking a 4% drop in Binance's own BNB token. Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik told CNBC that the reporting had lead to "concern in the market" with investors staying cautious and withdrawing crypto from exchanges.

"FUD brought "stress test", which in turn helps to build the credibility for exchanges that passes the test," Zhao tweeted on Wednesday, using an acronym for "fear, uncertainty and doubt" often used in crypto in relation to news perceived as negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022