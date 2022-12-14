Left Menu

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:21 IST
Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard
India Vs Bangladesh Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
The scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujara b Islam 90 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46 Shreyas Iyer batting 82 Axar Patel lbw Miraz 14 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (For six wickets in 90 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112, 5-261, 6-278 Bowling: Ebadot Hossain 17-1-63-0, Khaled Ahmed 12-2-26-1, Shakib Al Hasan 12-4-26-0, Taijul Islam 30-8-84-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 18-4-71-2, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

