Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

The scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujara b Islam 90 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46 Shreyas Iyer batting 82 Axar Patel lbw Miraz 14 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (For six wickets in 90 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112, 5-261, 6-278 Bowling: Ebadot Hossain 17-1-63-0, Khaled Ahmed 12-2-26-1, Shakib Al Hasan 12-4-26-0, Taijul Islam 30-8-84-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 18-4-71-2, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0.

