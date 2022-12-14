German budget committee approves F-35 fighter jet deal with U.S. - sources
The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday approved a 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin, two members of the committee told Reuters.
It is one of the first major defence projects where Berlin will tap money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a major policy shift days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
