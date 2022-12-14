Make SPARSH platform more user-friendly: Defence secretary to stakeholders

The System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) platform, a one-stop solution to all pension-related activities of Defence pensioners, should be more user-friendly, Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane told stakeholders on Wednesday.

''There are some problems in migration to SPARSH platform and technical glitches that need to be rectified. It should be more user-friendly and handholding services should be provided to the defence pensioners in onboarding process,'' he said during an outreach programme for defence pensioners on SPARSH organised by the Defence Accounts Department.

''The service providers should deploy the best of their resources to the project to ensure the top quality software and seamless transfer of pension and other benefits to ex-servicemen,'' he said. The defence secretary virtually inaugurated a SPARSH Service Centre in Delhi Cantonment, offering various services such as service requests and grievance redressal, annual life certification, pensioner data verification, manage profile changes, including Aadhar number, postal address, PAN and bank details, and view and access various documents such as the pension payment order, corrigenda PPO, and pension slip form.

The department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six banks -- Indian Postal Payment Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and Equittas Small Financial Bank.

The Defence Accounts Department is the nodal implementing agency for Project SPARSH and integrates over 3,000 pension initiating, sanctioning and disbursement agencies.

The unified system brings pensions services ranging from digital process of pensioner verification to real-time tracking of grievance redressal at the doorstep of the veterans.

