Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon-U.S. Official

The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, amid closer cooperation from Beijing, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan to remove them from the so-called "unverified" list, which is expected to come soon, is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said. The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:06 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon-U.S. Official

The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, amid closer cooperation from Beijing, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan to remove them from the so-called "unverified" list, which is expected to come soon, is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment. Reuters could not determine the number or names of entities designated for removal. The decision signals a degree of cooperation between Washington and Beijing, the world's largest economies which are locked in a heated trade and technology war.

The move may not herald a broader thaw. The Biden administration is also expected to add Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC to a tougher export control list as soon as this week, according to another person familiar with the matter.

Companies are added to the unverified list because the United States cannot complete on-site visits to determine whether they can be trusted to receive sensitive technology exports from the United States. U.S. inspections of Chinese companies require the approval of China's commerce ministry.

The removals mean U.S. exporters will no longer have to conduct additional due diligence before sending goods to them. The news about YMTC, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, was first reported by the Financial Times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022