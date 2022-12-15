Left Menu

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 bln - filing

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday. The latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $40 billion over the past year. Musk unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 08:08 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday.

The latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $40 billion over the past year. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla. Musk unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.

