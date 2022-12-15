Zoho Corp records 57% rise in CAGR from Zoho Desk

Global technology company Zoho Corporation on Thursday said its customer service platform Zoho Desk, witnessed a 57 per cent compounded annual growth rate in revenues over the last five years.

Zoho Desk unifies Human-Driven and Bot-powered customer service capabilities to help brands provide conversational experiences.

Zoho Desk built at the company's rural office in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu was rolled out in 2016. It has witnessed a 57 per cent rise in CAGR in terms of revenue over the last five years and 45 per cent globally. Zoho Desk currently serves over one lakh businesses around the world, a company statement said.

Zoho said it has introduced new capabilities in Zoho Desk which include blended conversations - a combination of human driven and bot-powered conversational service experiences as well as several refinements to the user interface to make it simpler, faster and more accessible to users.

''During these challenging economic times, the best companies are doubling down on customer retention while simultaneously trying to do more with less.'' Zoho Corp, chief operting officer Mani Vembu said.

''Great service experiences address this by forming the bedrock of sustainability through economic downturns. Blended conversations in Zoho Desk addresses exactly this outcome by cleverly combining human and bot agents while also reducing friction, frustration and costs-to-serve,'' he said.

Zoho said to help small and micro businesses transform their customer service operations by empowering them with an easy and value-rich helpdesk solution at an affordable price point Zoho Desk has launched 'Express Edition'.

''Zoho Desk's growth in India was led by information technology hardware and IT related services, financial services, education, manufacturing and retail verticals,'' the statement said.

