Left Menu

Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:29 IST
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only one of the three other centres currently under development there will be completed.

"Over the past month, we have announced a number of measures to make us a more streamlined organisation," Meta spokesperson Peter Münster told Reuters. "A significant part of these measures is to shift a larger part of our resources to high-priority growth areas, including a strategic investment in artificial intelligence," he said.

Last month, Meta said it would cut 11,000 jobs, the first in the company's 18-year history, after disappointing results in several quarters. The company's traditional data centres house servers for apps such as Facebook and Instagram. But the calculations needed for AI require a new generation of data centres, Münster said.

Construction on the two halted data centres in Odense began in August. However, on Tuesday Meta terminated the deal with contracting company Per Aarsleff worth 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($344 million). ($1 = 6.9828 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022