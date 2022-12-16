North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site -KCNA

North Korea said it has tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" to develop a new strategic weapon under leader Kim Jong Un's guidance, state media reported on Friday.

The test conducted on Thursday at its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground proved the motor's reliability and stability, providing a "guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system," the official KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)