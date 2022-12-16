Amazon strikes deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 onto screens
Amazon.com Inc will bring popular miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 to film and television screens after the tech giant's content unit reached an agreement with British developer Games Workshop Group Plc .
The UK-based firm said on Friday Amazon will develop its intellectual property into film and television productions, adding that it will also grant merchandising rights to the U.S. company, beginning with the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
