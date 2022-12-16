Left Menu

Amazon strikes deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 onto screens

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 12:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc will bring popular miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 to film and television screens after the tech giant's content unit reached an agreement with British developer Games Workshop Group Plc .

The UK-based firm said on Friday Amazon will develop its intellectual property into film and television productions, adding that it will also grant merchandising rights to the U.S. company, beginning with the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

