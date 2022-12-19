Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8 bln in current fiscal year -statement
Egypt's Suez Canal expects revenue to reach $8 billion in its current fiscal year, the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, said on Monday.
Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
