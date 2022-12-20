Left Menu

IIT Madras-incubated startup Plugzmart raises Rs 3.63 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:31 IST
IIT Madras-incubated startup Plugzmart raises Rs 3.63 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras-incubated startup Plugzmart on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3.63 crore in a funding round led by early-stage VC BlueHill Capital.

Other investors in the seed round also include Meera Reddy of SKCL, Kartik Meyyappan, L Ramkumar, Sivadas Raghava and Shailaja Reddy, the company said in a statement.

The firm, which provides electric vehicle charging management systems, said it plans to use the funds for R&D and scaling up the team and for ramping up production to meet the order pipeline already in hand.

The startup said it is targeting to deliver at least 10 lakh indigenously-designed and manufactured chargers in the next three years.

''As EV adoption increases both on the consumer and commercial sides, the requirement for chargers from manufacturers of two, three and four-wheelers and charge point operators is going to scale rapidly and with this round of funding we are well positioned to fulfil this demand,'' Plugzmart Co-founder Ragavendra Ravichandran said.

''There is a gaping hole in the made-in-India, safe and quality EV charger hardware and software market which we believe can be addressed by Plugzmart,'' Bluehill Capital Partner Manu Iyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022