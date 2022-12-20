Rajasthan United edge past Aizawl in I-League

Left Menu

Skipper Martín Cháves produced the solitary goal as Rajasthan United defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in an I-League match at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.Cháves deflected strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at the end of a pulsating encounter that saw multiple chances created at both ends.

Skipper Martín Cháves produced the solitary goal as Rajasthan United defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in an I-League match at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Cháves' deflected strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at the end of a pulsating encounter that saw multiple chances created at both ends. With this result, Rajasthan snapped a three-game winless streak, while Aizawl suffer their first loss in five matches.

Rajasthan dominated the proceedings and found the net in the 12th minute. Aidar Mambetaliev found Cháves in open space down the left flank and the Uruguayan charged into the penalty area before firing in a fizzing effort that took a deflection off defender Akito Saito and went past Lalmuansanga in the Aizawl goal.

