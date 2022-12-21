Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 07:02 IST
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.
