Investigators to probe failed Italian Vega C rocket launch

A European investigation is being launched after the latest version of the Italian Vega C rocket failed on its second mission, with the loss of two Earth-imaging satellites. Launch firm Arianespace said on Wednesday an anomaly occurred two minutes and 27 seconds after the rocket left the pad in French Guiana, thwarting efforts to add two satellites to the Pleiades Neo constellation operated by Airbus.

"Unfortunately we can say that the mission is lost and I want to deeply apologise," Arianespace Chief Executive Stephane Israel told a video feed of the launch, monitored via space.com. Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said a commission of inquiry would be set up to examine the incident.

"I have full confidence that the launches will resume soon," he added in a statement, without saying why he was optimistic. Italy's Vega C rocket is set to play an increasing role in Europe's access to space, alongside the upcoming Ariane 6 heavy launcher, after a breakdown in ties following the invasion of Ukraine forced Arianespace to stop using Russian Soyuz vehicles.

Until now, Europe has relied on the Vega programme for small payloads, Soyuz for medium ones and Ariane 5 for heavy missions. The Vega C failure is a further setback for European space operations after technical delays to the Ariane 6 launcher, coinciding with the loss of access to Russian launch capacity and a delay in the ExoMars rover mission due to the Ukraine war.

Arianespace CEO Israel said a condition called "under-pressure" on the second stage of Vega C, known as Zefiro-40, had led to a "very serious anomaly" shortly after it ignited. In Milan, shares in Avio, which runs overall Vega manufacturing and itself makes the Zefiro-40 stage, fell as much as 11% following the loss of Vega C's first commercial mission. The stock was on track for its worst day since mid-September.

"The causes of this anomaly are not yet known. We are in the process of analysing the flight data and we will return with the results of the analysis as soon as possible," Avio Chief Executive Giulio Ranzo said in a video statement. He added that the upcoming investigation would be led by the European Space Agency and Arianespace, which was due to hold a delayed press conference at 1600 GMT.

Pleaides is a constellation of very-high-resolution satellites designed for civil and military use. Insurance experts said the loss of the two satellites had clouded what had previously looked set to be a profitable year for underwriters of satellite risks, though the value and extent of insurance cover of the satellites were not immediately clear.

Airbus, which owns and operates the Pleaides constellation, declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Alessandro Parodi, Carolyn Cohn, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)

