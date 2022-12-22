Google Voice Standard customers can now assign phone numbers to any supported country

Google Voice customers on the Standard subscription in Canada, Europe and the US can now assign phone numbers to any supported country in their region. For instance, customers in Europe can assign phone numbers in supported European countries while those in Canada and the US can assign phone numbers in both countries.

Previously Google Voice Standard customers could only assign phone numbers in the country of their subscription.

"This change gives our customers on the Standard SKU the flexibility to deploy Voice across the different countries they operate in within the same region," Google said.

This feature is available now for all Google Voice users on the Standard subscription.

If you want to assign numbers across regions, for instance, a customer in Europe requiring US phone numbers, you will have to upgrade to Google Voice Premier.

You can upgrade your Voice subscription at any time, just follow these steps:

Sign in to your Google Admin console.

In the Admin console, go to Menu > Billing > Get more services.

At the left, click Google Voice.

On Google Voice Starter or Google Voice Standard, click Switch.

Click Checkout Place Order.

You can find more details on Google Voice subscriptions on the support page.