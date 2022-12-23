Left Menu

Axiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:06 IST
Axiscades Technologies Ltd on Friday announced the completion of of acquisition of Mistral Solutions Private Ltd (MSPL) for Rs 296 crore.

In a statement, Axiscades said it completed the acquisition of MSPL in a phased manner for Rs 296 crore.

MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said. David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

The company recently received a repeat work order to provide engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

