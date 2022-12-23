Left Menu

BHEL partners Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland for circulating fluidised bed combustion boilers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:27 IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of circulating fluidised bed combustion (CFBC) boilers in India and overseas market.

The agreement does not include select countries, BHEL said in a statement.

''BHEL has entered into a long-term Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical CFBC boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries,'' it said.

CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits such as fuel flexibility while meeting extant emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads as against conventional coal-based technologies, BHEL said.

Further, CFBC boilers have lower SOx (sulphur oxides) and NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions and hence do not require installation of additional emission control equipment/systems. The TLA with SFW, BHEL said, will strengthen its capabilities to cater to power plant requirements meeting extant emission norms and contribute to the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The technology will also enable the company to provide bio-mass co-fired CFBC boilers.

