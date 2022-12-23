Ukraine to receive up to $2.65 bln in aid from Netherlands in 2023
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in aid in 2023, the Dutch government said on Friday. The money is earmarked for military assistance, work to recover critical infrastructure and to help investigations into possible war crimes, the government said. "As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in aid in 2023, the Dutch government said on Friday.
The money is earmarked for military assistance, work to recover critical infrastructure and to help investigations into possible war crimes, the government said.
"As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine. Military, humanitarian and diplomatic," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet. ($1 = 0.9428 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- Ukraine
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Dutch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Putin acknowledges Russia's war in Ukraine could be a long one
Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
WRAPUP 3-Putin acknowledges Russia's war in Ukraine could be a long one
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia does not plan more conscription