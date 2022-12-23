Signify Launches Uniquely Shaped Philips O-Bulb and Hexa-Bulb in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Distinctive circular and hexagonal shaped LED bulbs lend an elegant touch to your home • Feature a simple plug-and-play design, fits into existing LED bulb sockets Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched two uniquely shaped LED bulbs in India, called Philips Hexa-Bulb and O-Bulb. The hexagonal and circular shaped bulbs can be used as decorative lights to lend an elegant touch to your indoor space and create the perfect ambience, whether you are socializing or spending some quiet time with your loved ones.

Both the bulbs have a simple plug-n-play form that can be easily installed into existing LED bulb sockets. Designed to be comfortable for your eyes, the bulbs also offer a wider light spread as compared to regular round-shaped LED bulbs.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify (South Asia) said, “As the global leader in lighting, Signify has always been the pioneer in innovation. After successfully creating the T-Bulb category in India, we are delighted to launch our latest range of innovatively shaped LED bulbs - Philips Hexa-bulb and O-bulb. Their sleek design can elevate your home interiors while also being gentle on your eyes, thanks to our EyeComfort Technology.” Philips Hexa-bulb is available in a 16W, 1500 lumen variant and Philips O-Bulb is currently available in a 20W, 1800 lumens variant. Both bulbs are available in cool and warm white colors, across all small and large format retail stores and e-commerce platforms at an MRP of Rs. 999/-and Rs. 1199/-, respectively.

To View the Images Click on the Links Below: Hexa-Bulb O-Bulb

