Tanishq Presents 'Colour Me Joy - The Carnival Edit'

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Immerse in the vibrant hues of holiday season and celebrate the uninhibited, indulgent, spirited and alive self with unique juxtapositions of shapes and hues. Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its one-of-a-kind cocktail collection called ‘Colour Me Joy- The Carnival Edit’. An uplifting line of jewellery collection inspired by symphony of colours set in spirit of stones. The collection evokes euphoria and is designed to elevate, stimulate and trigger soulful liberation. Colour Me Joy also takes its inspiration from a Carnival and its colourful splendour. The stunning jewellery pieces in this exquisite collection features the spirit of carnival with pieces inspired by carnival rides, the starry glam of carnival pomp, colourful baubles and carnival processions etc. The assortment emanates pure glamour and elegance with a unique amalgamation of diamonds and coloured gemstones like Aquamarine, Amethyst, Emerald, Pink Opal and Blue Topaz that paves way for a grand celebration of the carnival spirit. Discover joy in its many forms and transcend all senses like a surreal dream. Tanishq’s Colour Me Joy crafted in 18kt gold features exclusive pieces of stunning cocktail rings, cuff bangles, pendant sets and earrings embellished with the brilliance of diamonds with a fine play of fancy shaped coloured stones, unconventional designs aesthetically designed to give this collection a global appeal. The collection is fashioned for style aficionados who can style jewellery pieces in different looks suiting the aesthetics required around diverse apparel choices making it apt for special occasions, soirees, cocktail and luncheon parties. Speaking on the launch of the stunning collection, Ms. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited said, “Tanishq has always celebrated women with jewellery that transcends cultures, style and eras. As we dive into the new era of self-expression, Tanishq designs highlight emotional connotations infused with contemporary silhouettes. Our Colour Me Joy - The Carnival Edit collection is an ode to the woman of today who believes that life is no less than a Carnival and trusts in reclaiming one’s true self by unleashing carefree ideals. The meticulously crafted collection is a unique, unguarded and a vibrant combination of brilliant, fancy-cut diamonds and bright semi-precious coloured gemstones that truly is a celebration of a woman’s vibrant personality. This collection is sure to add panache and extend the effortlessly unique persona of the wearer. We hope our latest collection delights your soul as you revel in the drama of forms and symphony of colours this season.” Colour Me Joy celebrates stunning and meticulously crafted designs at Tanishq. The exquisite cocktail collection starts from INR 1 Lakh onwards and is available at select Tanishq stores and on Tanishq’s e-commerce enabled website www.tanishq.co.in/shop/colour-me-joy. About Tanishq Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ stores in more than 240 towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)