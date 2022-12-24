Left Menu

Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a reported shooting at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores.

PTI | Bloomington | Updated: 24-12-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 08:27 IST
Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a “reported shooting” at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the US see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.” Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022