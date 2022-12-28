One Point One Solutions makes inroads into logistics sector with Porter as new client

Mumbai, December 28, 2022: One Point One Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions has signed up Porter, India’s largest marketplace for intracity logistics, as its new client. The initial engagement with Porter has started with 100 seats and is expected to scale upto 300+ seats. The scope of business with Porter is to manage customer service support functions including telephone, email and chat support for all the Customer/Partner (Drivers) under Work from home structure within a conducive dedicated work environment. Revolutionizing one delivery at a time, Porter started off as a platform to address inefficiencies in the last mile logistics sector and transform the way goods are transported around cities, enabling lakhs of businesses to move anything on-demand. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “We are elated to sign Porter as our first logistics client. It is our constant endeavor to drive value through our offerings and ensure customer satisfaction. We will further strengthen our logistics portfolio and value proposition to our clients. We look forward to adding more logistics clients and helping them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations.” Razorpay, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, The Giving Movement, BZinga and BridgeLabz are some other recent client wins. One Point One Solutions is a leading player in Business Process Management (BPM). The company was incorporated in the year 2006. The company offers technology, accounting, skill-development and analytical solutions that help businesses build better capabilities and enable them to achieve seamless growth. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries like Telecom & Broadcasting, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Durables & FMCG, Banking and Finance, Travel & Hospitality and Insurance. The company has 5 service centres located across Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore and Indore with 5,500+ seats on per shift basis. The company offers services like customer care, lead generation, content management, voice analytics, accounts payable and receivable, SME Management, predictive analytics, Chat bots, IVR, voice analytics and E-mail management. Akshay Chhabra is the founder of 1Point1 Solutions Ltd., he focuses on technology-driven innovation to build efficiencies and surge ahead in the BPM space. The company got listed in the year 2017. The company boasts of 40 leading clientele spread across sectors. Some of the leading clientele are SBI Cards, Godrej Appliance, Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Finance Ltd., Airtel, Adani, Go Air and Mahanagar Gas to name a few. Porter is India's largest marketplace for intracity logistics. Set up in 2014, Porter seeks to eliminate logistics bottlenecks with its on-demand online marketplace for intracity logistics. Porter currently operates in 15 cities and has more than 3 Lakh driver-partners. Its enterprise customers include big players in the retail space such as ITC, Flipkart, Amazon, Furlenco, Delhivery, Aramex, Urban Ladder, Pepperfry and Parle Agro.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)