Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:22 IST
Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Downdetector.com
- Twitter Inc
Advertisement