iQOO Partners with 'Playground' to Expand Reach to Gen-Z and Gaming Communities

Amazon miniTV to be platform partner for new season of Rusk Media’s gaming entertainment show New Delhi, Delhi, India iQOO, one of India’s fastest growing smartphone brands known for its gaming phones, has come on board as a presenting sponsor for ‘Playground’, the world’s first gaming entertainment show. Recognizing it as the next big thing in India’s gaming ecosystem, iQOO is looking to target the Gen-Z and gaming audiences in the show’s second season. A concept of Rusk Media, ‘Playground 2’ will have Amazon miniTV as its platform partner. ‘Playground’ is a unique championship in which teams of high-profile gamers battle it out for supremacy. The show is ideally positioned to be the category owner for the Gen-Z audience in India, while also presenting a strong platform for brands to tap the Gen-Z demographic. Among the partners in the previous edition of ‘Playground’ were MAAC, KFC, BBK, Dark Fantasy, Wings, and Lifelong. And besides iQOO, other brands with a focus on the Gen-Z market - like ‘LG OLED’ and ‘MAAC’ - are also collaborating with ‘Playground’ for its second edition. According to Nipun Marya - CEO, iQOO India, “We couldn’t be more thrilled about being associated with ‘Playground’, a gaming experience that we feel has enormous potential not just for India but also for the world. Having seen what Rusk has achieved in the gaming space, this is a journey that iQOO can’t wait to be a part of. Both iQOO and Playground are brands with a youth leaning profile and a deeper understanding of Gen Z’s vibe, so we hope this association will create great synergy between us.'' Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of Rusk Media, said, “With ‘Playground’, our mission has been to create premium e-sports and entertainment for Gen-Z, and deliver custom solutions for brands. We're grateful and excited at the same time to showcase IQOO's new range of phones in ‘Playground 2’ with creative integrations and ad solutions.” About Rusk Media Rusk Media is a full-stack ‘Gen-Z first’ digital entertainment company whose premium content studio delivers social and OTT video IPs and a social UGC-gaming platform. Rusk’s ‘Playground’ brand is India’s largest gaming entertainment IP. About iQOO iQOO, a sub-brand of the Vivo group, differentiates itself in performance and esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of the vivo group and follows the brand ethos of I Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

