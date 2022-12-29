OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT get December 2022 Android security patches

The OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus 9R have started receiving the December 2022 Android security patches in India. The latest update, based on Android 13, also includes a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

As always, the update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update notification, you can check for it manually by going to the phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install button if it's available.

Below is the complete update changelog:

OnePlus 9RT: OxygenOS 13 F.13 Changelog

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes a time display issue that might occur when the Quick Settings panel is pulled down.

Fixes an issue where virtual buttons and navigation gestures might not respond to your taps.

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

lmproves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

OnePlus 9R: OxygenOS 13 F.19 Changelog

System

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where widgets cannot be added to the Home screen.

Fixes a display issue that affects notifications in some scenarios.

Fixes a display issue that might occur when screen brightness is adjusted in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue with transition animation effects when you open and close the Quick Settings panel in Landscape mode.

Connections

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth fails to be enabled in certain scenarios.

Camera