OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT get December 2022 Android security patches
- Country:
- India
The OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus 9R have started receiving the December 2022 Android security patches in India. The latest update, based on Android 13, also includes a couple of improvements and bug fixes.
As always, the update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
If you haven't received the update notification, you can check for it manually by going to the phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install button if it's available.
Below is the complete update changelog:
OnePlus 9RT: OxygenOS 13 F.13 Changelog
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Extends battery life in some scenarios.
- Fixes a time display issue that might occur when the Quick Settings panel is pulled down.
- Fixes an issue where virtual buttons and navigation gestures might not respond to your taps.
- Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Improves the stability of mobile network connections.
Connections
- lmproves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.
OnePlus 9R: OxygenOS 13 F.19 Changelog
System
- Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Extends battery life in some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where widgets cannot be added to the Home screen.
- Fixes a display issue that affects notifications in some scenarios.
- Fixes a display issue that might occur when screen brightness is adjusted in some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue with transition animation effects when you open and close the Quick Settings panel in Landscape mode.
Connections
- Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth fails to be enabled in certain scenarios.
Camera
- Fixes a display issue with photos taken from the camera.