State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday said it has partnered with pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card to launch co-brand credit cards for its customers.

The collaboration also marks the introduction of credit cards as a new product segment under the bank's portfolio, it said in a statement. Both the partners have rolled out three card variants - PSB SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card PRIME and PSB SimplySAVE SBI Card with an access to wide suite of exclusive privileges, it said.

PSB SBI Card ELITE will be offered at a joining fee of Rs 4,999 plus taxes while PSB SBI Card PRIME will be offered at Rs 2,999 plus taxes and PSB SimplySAVE SBI Card at Rs 499 plus taxes respectively, it said. Both PSB SBI Card ELITE and PSB SBI Card PRIME will be available on VISA platform and PSB SimplySAVE SBI Card on RuPay platform, it added.

*** SWELECT RE Power inks power supply pacts * SWELECT Energy Systems arm SWELECT RE Power has signed pacts with MFAR Hotels & Resorts and Prashanth Fertility Research Centre among others to supply power.

The company will be supplying power from its four MW solar plant in Tamil Nadu.

''SWELECT RE Power Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) had executed the Power Purchase Agreements with MFAR Hotels & Resorts Private Ltd, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre Private Ltd and SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd, the Captive Users for the sale of solar power from its 4 MW solar power plant under Group Captive User model at Manparai Village, Musiri Taluk, Trichy District, Tamil Nadu,'' according to a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary company SWELECT RE Power has successfully commissioned the solar power plant on December 28, 2022. *** KPTL appoints Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as additional director * Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as an additional director of the company.

He has also been designated as the company's deputy Managing Director up to October 21, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

''The board has approved the appointment of Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as an additional director of the company commencing from the effective date of the scheme of amalgamation of JMC (Projects) India Ltd (JMC) with the company,'' it said. Tripathi, a civil engineer from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has over three decades of experience in the field of project planning and execution of large size infrastructure projects involving roads and airports.

