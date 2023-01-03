Samsung introduces new models in Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineup

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Samsung will unveil a range of new models to its Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineup, further cementing its position as a leader in visual display technology. The new models will offer users unparalleled image quality and a host of innovative features for work, play and everyday life, the South Korean firm said on Tuesday.

The company is also introducing the Odyssey Neo G9, the world's first single monitor with dual ultra-high definition resolution, revolutionizing the ultra-wide display category and providing gamers with the most immersive and realistic gaming experience available.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (G95NC) offers gamers an unprecedented level of detail and an expansive field of view. This 57" monitor features a 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, as well as quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification for superior imaging. It is also the first monitor to support DisplayPort 2.1, which transfers data twice as fast as the previous DisplayPort 1.4 and allows for lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC). The monitor supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Next up, Samsung's newest addition to the ViewFinity lineup is the ViewFinity S9 (Model Number: S90PC). It boasts a 5K 27" screen, the first of its kind, with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 and a wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3.

Additionally, the ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet, which are included in the Samsung Smart Hub. It also features USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections, allowing users to quickly transfer large files of high-resolution video or other data sets from storage devices to their PC.

In addition to the existing 32" size, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (M80C) is now available in 27" - both with 4K resolution. It comes in four colors - Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink and Warm White - to fit any room.

The Smart Monitor M8 is equipped with a SmartThings Hub to connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible devices, such as lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more. It will also support Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards this year. Users can access Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and other over-the-top services through Smart Hub, as well as Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming platform.