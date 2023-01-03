Intel's 13th-Gen Core mobile processors are here

Intel today unveiled its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that provide enhanced performance and experiences for mobile platforms. The chipmaker introduced the H-, P- and U-series mobile processors to power the latest enthusiast, thin-and-light laptop designs and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processor, which includes the new flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX, the first 24-core processor for a laptop and the world's fastest mobile processor, offers up to 5.6 GHz turbo frequency, providing 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multitasking performance than the previous generation. The family also features up to 24 cores (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, and an enhanced Intel Thread Director, with full memory support of up to 128 GB total for DDR5 (up to 5,600 MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3,200 MHz).

Further, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) offers up to 6x faster internet speeds with no legacy Wi-Fi channel interference while Intel Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.2 provide up to 2x faster speeds and multiple device connections with lower power consumption. With Thunderbolt 4 support, users will be able to enjoy transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Next up, Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors offer up to 14 cores, with 6 Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores, as well as an enhanced Intel Thread Director. They also feature Intel Iris Xe Graphics, including endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control.

The P-series and U-series also support a broad range of memory, including DDR5, DDR4 and LP variants. They integrate Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features such as Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio. Finally, they feature support for up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and most reliable connection to any dock, display or accessory.

Intel also introduced the complete lineup of 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors at the 65-watt and 35-watt levels for mainstream desktop, all-in-one, small form-factor designs and IoT devices. The chipmaker also unveiled the new Intel Processor N-series for entry-level education and mainstream laptops, desktops and edge native applications.