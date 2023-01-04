Hyderabad to host first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India on Feb 11

Left Menu

The countdown to the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India to be held in Hyderabad on February 11 kicked off on Wednesday with the sale of tickets for the prestigious event getting underway.Telangana Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event here.Akbar Ebrahim, president Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, and other dignitaries were present.Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said Hyderabad has been witnessing tremendous growth and Hyderabad has also won the world green city award recently.

The countdown to the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India to be held in Hyderabad on February 11 kicked off on Wednesday with the sale of tickets for the prestigious event getting underway.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event here.

Akbar Ebrahim, president Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said Hyderabad has been witnessing tremendous growth and Hyderabad has also won the 'world green city award' recently. State Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao has been emphasising that Hyderabad should aim to be among the top 25 cities in the world, he said.

The government thought that hosting Formula E would put Hyderabad in the league with some of the top cities in the world and it is a matter of prestige that Hyderabad got to host the prestigious event.

It would would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility, he said.

The event is climate-friendly as it is a net zero carbon sport, he said.

Hyderabad race on February 11 will be the fourth race of the season, season 9 of Formula E, the first three include Mexico City and Riyadh (second and third), he said.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars would be racing here and they include some of the top racing companies, he said. The track is about 2.8 kms, he said.

''I can assure you that it's going to be state of the art racing. We, on the advice of Formula E, have appointed three firms who are doing the safety audit,'' the senior official said.

A total of about 22,500 tickets would be available for booking online. The ''world's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car - the Gen3'' is coming to Hyderabad on February 11 for the event, a press release issued by the organisers said.

Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government, it said.

