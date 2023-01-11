Left Menu

Tork Motors plans to expand retail presence in 72 cities by Mar 2024

11-01-2023
Tork Motors Image Credit: ANI
Electric bike maker Tork Motors plans to expand its retail network to 72 cities by March 2024, the company's founder and CEO Kapil Shelke said on Wednesday.

While speaking at Auto Expo 2023, Shelke said that the company has presence in six cities and will be expanding to 11 cities by March.

''We will reach 11 cities by March 2023 and plan to expand our footprint to 72 cities by March 2024,'' Shelke said.

The company at the event unveiled KRATOS X and KRATOS R electric motorcycles, wall mount and a portable charger for the vehicles.

KRATOS X will open for bookings during the second quarter of 2023.

Shelke announced EMI option starting from Rs 2,999 per month for 5 years for the electric bikes and also enhanced warranty on bikes to 5 years and 60,000 kilometers from 3 years and 40,000 kilometres provided earlier.

