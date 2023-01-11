Left Menu

Hexall plans to price commercial EVs at 20 pc higher than diesel variants

Bootstrapped electric vehicle startup Hexall Motors aims to roll out commercial vehicles at around 20 per cent higher price than diesel vehicles in the segment, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:38 IST
Hexall plans to price commercial EVs at 20 pc higher than diesel variants

Bootstrapped electric vehicle startup Hexall Motors aims to roll out commercial vehicles at around 20 per cent higher price than diesel vehicles in the segment, a top official of the company said on Wednesday. While unveiling prototypes of EVs at the Auto Expo 2023, Hexall Motors Managing Director and CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI that the company plans a low-volume launch of the commercial version of the vehicles in July. ''We plan to start selling our EVs in July. Our aim is to keep the price within 20 per cent higher than the diesel vehicles in the segment. Our goal is that our customer should be able to recover the cost of the vehicle in 2 to 2.5 years,'' Tyagi said.

The company at the expo unveiled three variants of its cargo vehicle Mammoth - large, medium and small.

It also unveiled the passenger vehicle Mammoth-HOP and EV city bus Bubble at the expo. Tyagi said that Hexal EVs are able to cover 7-8 kilometres with a single electric unit charge. He noted that Hexall has a production capacity of 5 EVs per day, which it will scale up to 25 EVs per day by the end of the year.

''We see a demand of 2 lakh commercial EVs per annum in India alone. We aim to expand our production capacity to meet domestic requirement in the future. We are also looking at exporting EVs from India,'' Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023