Entuple E-Mobility secures USD 3 mn funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:46 IST
Electric vehicle component maker Entuple E-Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) in a funding round from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A.

The pre-series A funding received by Entuple E-Mobility will be used to further strengthen its Research and Development (R&D) capabilities to develop next-generation powertrain technologies.

The funding will also enable the company to boost its advanced technology offering to its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, it said in a statement.

Entuple E-Mobility has developed a product portfolio of 23 variants of integrated motors and controllers.

''We are substantially enhancing our R&D capabilities through talent acquisition, investment in design and simulation tools, and advance test setups,'' Rakesh Mishra, Founder and CEO of Entuple E-Mobility, said.

