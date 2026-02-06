Indian economy continues to register growth despite challenging external environment: RBI Guv.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:32 IST
Indian economy continues to register growth despite challenging external environment: RBI Guv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ECB Holds Rates Steady Amidst Economic Resilience and Uncertainty
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies Amid Rising Wealth Disparity
EU Citizens Demand Cohesive Leadership Amid Global Challenges
India-Saudi Arabia Strengthen Security Ties Amid Global Challenges
Aarti Industries Unveils Strong Q3 Results Amid Global Challenges