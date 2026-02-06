Aviation's Ongoing Struggle: Sky-High Demand Meets Supply Chain Turbulence

The aviation sector remains in a turbulent state as executives and suppliers reveal ongoing supply chain disruptions. These challenges are magnified by unprecedented passenger demand and geopolitical factors. Airlines, in response, are forced to extend the lifespan of older, less efficient planes, as delivery delays from manufacturers persist.

Airlines like Singapore's Scoot are prudently securing spare engines to mitigate operational impacts. The International Air Transport Association reports a significant rise in global passenger traffic and highlights increased costs associated with prolonged use of outdated aircraft. Boeing and Airbus struggle with engine and component delivery due to material and production constraints.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly the Ukraine war, have further strained supplies of crucial materials like titanium, posing additional hurdles for engine makers. Despite efforts to ramp up production, companies like CFM International face heightened demand, marking the complexity of balancing supply capabilities with market needs in a post-pandemic era.

