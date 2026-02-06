Celebrate Waffletine's: A Fresh Take on Love with The Belgian Waffle Co

The Belgian Waffle Co is redefining Valentine's Day celebrations in India with its Waffletine's campaign, a fresh take on love beyond traditional clichés. With Ayesha Khan as the campaign face, the brand encourages patrons to celebrate love's many forms, from family ties to friendships, with the warmth of waffles.

In a special offer, The Belgian Waffle Co promises an enticing flat Rs. 100 discount on purchases of Rs. 399 or more, valid at all its 720+ stores across India from February 12 to 14. An early-bird special for loyalty program members kicks off on February 11, reinforcing customer appreciation.

The campaign is bolstered by engaging in-store experiences, including photobooths and waffle letters, creating a vibrant love-filled atmosphere. The Belgian Waffle Co leverages influencer partnerships and innovative marketing to reach its young, diverse audience, marking Valentine's Day as a celebration of all love at its finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)